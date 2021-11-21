Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $180.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.90.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $150.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $135.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a one year low of $76.68 and a one year high of $159.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.15.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 50,983 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Applied Materials by 24.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 401,765 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $53,676,000 after purchasing an additional 79,258 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in Applied Materials by 7.5% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,452 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Applied Materials by 21.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 220,012 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $29,394,000 after purchasing an additional 38,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

