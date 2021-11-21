Applied Materials’ (AMAT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $185.00 price objective on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMAT. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.45.

Shares of AMAT traded down $8.71 on Friday, hitting $150.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,028,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,260,198. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.15. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $76.68 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.70%.

In other news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

