Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.240-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $95 million-$95.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.15 million.Appian also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.750-$-0.730 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist raised shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.43.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.37 and a beta of 1.73. Appian has a 52-week low of $75.45 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.53.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Appian will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $490,342.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $295,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Appian stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,399 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of Appian worth $82,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.