Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.580-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $751.50 million-$758.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.86 million.

Apollo Medical stock opened at $113.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.37. Apollo Medical has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $133.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $227.12 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Medical will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMEH. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 49.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the third quarter valued at $277,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 45.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 148.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 58,490 shares during the period. 23.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

