Anthony Hunt Sells 17,355 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Anthony Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 9th, Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of Repligen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $284.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.66 and a beta of 0.81. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.84.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Repligen by 531.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Repligen by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Repligen by 51.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 68.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have weighed in on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.38.
About Repligen
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
