Anthony Hunt Sells 17,355 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Anthony Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of Repligen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $284.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.66 and a beta of 0.81. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Repligen by 531.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Repligen by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Repligen by 51.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 68.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.38.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

