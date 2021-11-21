ANRGF (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ANRGF (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the October 14th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.5 days.

Shares of ANRGF stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $17.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321. ANRGF has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78.

ANRGF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on ANRGF from C$26.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on ANRGF from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

