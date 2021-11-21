Analyzing Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) and Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC)

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) and Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southside Bancshares and Commercial National Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southside Bancshares $281.56 million 5.02 $82.15 million $3.48 12.58 Commercial National Financial $21.25 million 2.19 $4.36 million $1.47 7.96

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial. Commercial National Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southside Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.8% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Southside Bancshares and Commercial National Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southside Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southside Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $34.82, suggesting a potential downside of 20.47%. Given Southside Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Southside Bancshares is more favorable than Commercial National Financial.

Dividends

Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Southside Bancshares pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commercial National Financial pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Southside Bancshares has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Southside Bancshares and Commercial National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southside Bancshares 42.91% 13.11% 1.62% Commercial National Financial 27.35% N/A N/A

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats Commercial National Financial on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans. The company was founded on August 11, 1982 and is headquartered in Tyler, TX.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm offers banking services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries, through its subsidiary. It provides loans to individuals for home mortgages, automobiles and personal expenditures, and loans to business enterprises for current operations and expansion. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Ithaca, MI.

