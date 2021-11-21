Analysts Set ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target at $50.48

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $33.66. 12,877,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,486,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.11.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 2.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 503.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 771,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,793,000 after buying an additional 643,591 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 40.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 5.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,076,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,533,000 after buying an additional 58,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.