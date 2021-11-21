Analysts Set UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) PT at $54.41

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get UDR alerts:

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,900. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in UDR in the third quarter worth $325,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 251.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $56.15. 1,166,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,840. UDR has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 280.76, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UDR will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 725.04%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.