Analysts Set Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) PT at GBX 519.29

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 519.29 ($6.78).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.25) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday.

LON PETS traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 466.80 ($6.10). 549,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,739. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 365 ($4.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 24.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 487.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 796.22.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

