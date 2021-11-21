Analysts Set MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Target Price at $38.29

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MYTE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.25. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.46.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $195.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

