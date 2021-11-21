Analysts Set Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Price Target at $14.80

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.80.

KLDO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kaleido Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Kaleido Biosciences from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Kaleido Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ KLDO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 140,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,138. Kaleido Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $178.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). As a group, equities analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 88.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 17.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 29.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

