Analysts Expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.49. Pan American Silver reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pan American Silver by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 909,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,295,000 after purchasing an additional 49,601 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 19.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,206 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 304.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 198,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 149,270 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $26.78. 1,516,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

