Analysts Expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $401.15 Million

Brokerages expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to post $401.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $411.00 million and the lowest is $391.30 million. Flagstar Bancorp reported sales of $526.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 415,618 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,330 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock remained flat at $$47.43 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 391,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,386. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

