Analysts Expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $287.60 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will post sales of $287.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $293.30 million and the lowest is $281.91 million. Astec Industries posted sales of $238.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Astec Industries.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.16 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASTE. Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Astec Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

ASTE stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.38. 61,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,383. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.33. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $50.29 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

In other news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $76,869.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter worth $562,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter worth $661,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,625,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 4,915.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter worth $1,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astec Industries (ASTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.