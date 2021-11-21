Analysts Anticipate Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $889.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report $889.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $880.77 million and the highest is $900.00 million. Trimble reported sales of $829.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $3.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trimble.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

In related news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $5,103,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,884,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $4,738,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,800,666 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMB stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.65. 1,093,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,087. Trimble has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trimble (TRMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.