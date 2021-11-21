Analysts Anticipate Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $889.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report $889.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $880.77 million and the highest is $900.00 million. Trimble reported sales of $829.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $3.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trimble.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.
In related news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $5,103,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,884,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $4,738,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,800,666 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TRMB stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.65. 1,093,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,087. Trimble has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Trimble Company Profile
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
