Analysts Anticipate The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.63 Billion

Brokerages predict that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) will announce $6.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.71 billion. Kraft Heinz reported sales of $6.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $25.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.76 billion to $26.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.13 billion to $26.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.56%.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,459,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,829,000 after purchasing an additional 764,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,107,000 after purchasing an additional 953,994 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 40.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,013,000 after acquiring an additional 101,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

