Analysts Anticipate Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) to announce sales of $67.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.20 million. Glaukos reported sales of $73.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year sales of $288.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $287.50 million to $288.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $263.95 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $283.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GKOS shares. Stephens raised Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Glaukos by 13.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $60.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -56.60 and a beta of 1.66. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $42.69 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

