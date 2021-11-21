Analysts Anticipate Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. Enerpac Tool Group reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of EPAC stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 167,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,444. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.46. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $28.84.

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

