Analysts Anticipate Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.27. Clearside Biomedical reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $701,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,920,705.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 321,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,836 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLSD traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $4.37. 278,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,214. The stock has a market cap of $260.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73.

