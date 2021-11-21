Analysts Anticipate Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.49. Capital Southwest posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 48.21% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSWC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Capital Southwest stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.54. The company had a trading volume of 56,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,539. The company has a market capitalization of $642.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.21. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $28.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

In other Capital Southwest news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner purchased 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,014.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Thomas III purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $110,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,359.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,436 shares of company stock worth $228,729. Corporate insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth $220,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth $1,632,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 0.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 106,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 40.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.