Analysts Anticipate Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.49. Capital Southwest posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 48.21% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSWC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Capital Southwest stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.54. The company had a trading volume of 56,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,539. The company has a market capitalization of $642.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.21. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $28.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

In other Capital Southwest news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner purchased 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,014.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Thomas III purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $110,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,359.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,436 shares of company stock worth $228,729. Corporate insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth $220,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth $1,632,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 0.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 106,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 40.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.