Analysts Anticipate Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.46 Million

Brokerages forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will post sales of $10.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $700,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $43.40 million. Arcturus Therapeutics reported sales of $2.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 367%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $17.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 million to $49.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $205.78 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $369.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $36.45. 798,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,419. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $129.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.25.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $443,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,411,000 after purchasing an additional 357,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,720,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,199 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,911,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,492,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,129,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

