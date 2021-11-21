Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $92.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amphenol traded as high as $85.77 and last traded at $85.71, with a volume of 13381 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.76.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Truist raised their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.05.

In other news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $10,680,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,680,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $4,594,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,500 shares of company stock worth $17,372,275 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,807,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,133,686,000 after purchasing an additional 188,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,417,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,742,399,000 after acquiring an additional 95,604 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,184,233,000 after acquiring an additional 966,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,152,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,182 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,180,771,000 after acquiring an additional 662,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.92 and a 200-day moving average of $73.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

