Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Position Lifted by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up approximately 3.6% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7,327.2% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $570,456,000 after buying an additional 8,226,513 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,085,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,152,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amphenol by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,156,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $274,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,630 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amphenol by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,184,233,000 after purchasing an additional 966,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.05.

Shares of APH opened at $85.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.03. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $85.78. The stock has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $4,594,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 227,500 shares of company stock worth $17,372,275. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.