Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $240.67 Million

Brokerages predict that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will post sales of $240.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $244.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $236.56 million. Ameris Bancorp reported sales of $275.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $960.08 million, with estimates ranging from $936.91 million to $988.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 71.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 22,399 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 106,177.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,969,000 after acquiring an additional 573,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.58. 234,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.60. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

