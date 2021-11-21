Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COLD. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $32.14. 1,921,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,554. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Americold Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Americold Realty Trust worth $46,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.