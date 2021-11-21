American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Director Joann A. Reed Sells 866 Shares

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $260.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 43.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in American Tower by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in American Tower by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,719,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

