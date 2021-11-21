American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) PT Raised to $38.00

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) had its target price boosted by analysts at Maxim Group from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.70% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.
Shares of AMSWA opened at $25.05 on Friday. American Software has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78 and a beta of 0.61.
In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $520,584.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,163.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,704 shares of company stock worth $837,185 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.
American Software Company Profile
American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.
