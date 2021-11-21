American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) PT Raised to $38.00

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) had its target price boosted by analysts at Maxim Group from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Get American Software alerts:

Shares of AMSWA opened at $25.05 on Friday. American Software has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78 and a beta of 0.61.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $520,584.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,163.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,704 shares of company stock worth $837,185 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.