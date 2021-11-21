American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on American Resources from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of AREC opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. American Resources has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $118.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of -0.42.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Resources will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Resources by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 18,242 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties; Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

