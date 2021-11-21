American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock Position Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.13% of American Public Education worth $16,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in American Public Education by 4,350.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in American Public Education by 118.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 1,297.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in American Public Education by 26.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Public Education alerts:

NASDAQ APEI opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.22 million, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.19. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $39.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

American Public Education Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.