American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.92.
AAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.
American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.28. 31,196,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,922,066. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.68.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.
