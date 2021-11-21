American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.92.

AAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.28. 31,196,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,922,066. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.68.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.