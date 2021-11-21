Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock Position Raised by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ameren were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7,940.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AEE opened at $85.38 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.72 and a 200-day moving average of $84.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.59%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

