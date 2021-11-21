Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 207,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,043 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMTB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 81,156 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,211,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,393,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $920,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the period. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $922,146.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 600 shares of company stock valued at $15,656. 17.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMTB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $31.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

