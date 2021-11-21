Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.5% of Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its position in Amazon.com by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,006,000. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,676.57 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,402.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,397.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 71.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,252,654 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,137.12.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

