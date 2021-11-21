Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives $9.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.31.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMRN shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Amarin by 14.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its position in Amarin by 32.4% during the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Amarin by 25.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amarin by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Amarin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amarin stock remained flat at $$3.90 on Tuesday. 3,263,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,644,590. Amarin has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.75 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

