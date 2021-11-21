Amalgamated Bank Purchases 11,962 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,196 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ADT were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ADT in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ADT by 29.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ADT by 25.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,824 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ADT in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADT in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

ADT stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.14. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. ADT’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. ADT’s payout ratio is -29.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on ADT shares. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

About ADT

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

