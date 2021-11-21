Amalgamated Bank Makes New $334,000 Investment in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $753,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $77,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,800 shares of company stock worth $12,610,911 over the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZNTL stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.47.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $1.22. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

