Amalgamated Bank Makes New $309,000 Investment in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter worth about $261,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $25.75 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $678.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.68.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.75%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMTL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Noble Financial lowered Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

