Amalgamated Bank Invests $318,000 in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 2.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 20.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 3.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

In other news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $35,499.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 27,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $499,888.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,413 shares of company stock worth $2,120,934. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $15.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 3.11. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

