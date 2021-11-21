Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

TWNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.69. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

