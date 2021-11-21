Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Jamf were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 90,949 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 54,409 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 34.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 18,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Jamf by 77.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 19,718 shares during the period.

JAMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, COO John Strosahl sold 35,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $1,307,681.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $300,000,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock valued at $302,382,215 over the last 90 days.

Shares of BATS JAMF opened at $31.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.75.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01.

Jamf Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

