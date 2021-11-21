Amalgamated Bank Buys Shares of 21,405 Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,696,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after acquiring an additional 696,893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 563.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 357,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CARA shares. TheStreet raised Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Charles Reilly sold 1,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $28,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $119,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,361,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,208 shares of company stock valued at $700,355 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

