Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) vs. Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Critical Contrast

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) and Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Alvopetro Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Continental Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Alvopetro Energy pays out 131.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Continental Resources pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Continental Resources has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and Continental Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvopetro Energy 21.93% 12.46% 8.65% Continental Resources 17.84% 14.17% 6.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Alvopetro Energy and Continental Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvopetro Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Continental Resources 3 10 8 0 2.24

Continental Resources has a consensus target price of $49.38, indicating a potential upside of 9.48%. Given Continental Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Continental Resources is more favorable than Alvopetro Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and Continental Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alvopetro Energy $11.31 million 11.53 $5.71 million $0.18 21.11 Continental Resources $2.59 billion 6.37 -$596.87 million $2.26 19.96

Alvopetro Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Continental Resources. Continental Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alvopetro Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Alvopetro Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Continental Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 79.6% of Continental Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Continental Resources beats Alvopetro Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

