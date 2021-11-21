Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.44

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.44 and traded as low as $12.30. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 9,400 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATUSF shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.2227 dividend. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.83%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

