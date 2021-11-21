Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.26 Million

Analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will announce $8.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.29 million and the highest is $10.00 million. Alpine Immune Sciences reported sales of $5.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year sales of $27.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.20 million to $28.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $56.13 million, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $99.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.56). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 169.03% and a negative return on equity of 58.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,010,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $9,499,987.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Decheng Capital China Life Sci purchased 1,542,553 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,499,998.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,563,190 shares of company stock valued at $24,097,986. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,960,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,933.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 517,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,558,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,659,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,382,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 119,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,772. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.55.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

