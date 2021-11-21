Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.3% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 114 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 2,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,970,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,978.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,846.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,656.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.