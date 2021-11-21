Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 54 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.17.

Home Depot stock opened at $408.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $410.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $354.14 and its 200 day moving average is $333.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,422 shares of company stock worth $14,816,966. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

