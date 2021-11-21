Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $37.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

