Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.9% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.80.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $80.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.95. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

