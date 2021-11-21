Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Peoples Financial Services worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFIS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. 27.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFIS opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.80 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $356.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

In other Peoples Financial Services news, Director William E. Aubrey II bought 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Aubrey II bought 2,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,662.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,662. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,930 shares of company stock worth $182,094 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

